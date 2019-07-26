Top five stories to watch out for on July 26, 2019

India will commemorate 20 years of the Kargil War on July 26. This day is also known as Vijay Diwas. It derived its name from the operation conducted by the defence forces – Operation Vijay. It was executed in 1999 at Kargil during a conflict between India and Pakistan. 527 Indian soldiers sacrificed their lives during the operation.

The second earth-bound orbit-raising manoeuvre of the Indian moon mission, Chandrayaan-2, will take place on July 26. This comes nearly 4 days after Chandrayaan-2 had been launched. ISRO also said that the spacecraft would touch the Moon's surface on Aug 20, 2019.

Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Thawar Chand Gehlot will move a Bill to provide for protection of rights of transgender persons and their welfare as well as the matters connected with it. Civil Aviation Minister (Independent charge) Hardeep Singh Puri will also move a bill to amend the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act, 1971.

Are you curious to know which companies could alter the tempo at Dalal Street? Take a look at the June-quarter results of Bajaj Finserv Ltd, Gruh Finance Ltd, and the ICICI Bank. Also watch out for the results of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, Vodafone Idea Ltd and JSW Steel.

VIVO Z1 pro will on sale at 12 pm on July 26. The phones can be bought from Vivo India's online store or on Flipkart. The Vivo Z1 Pro features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ display that delivers a 2340x1080p resolution. The screen has a 19.5:9 display aspect ratio and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 chipset. The Vivo Z1 Pro is a gaming-centric smartphone.