Top five stories to watch out for on June 25, 2019

On June 25, the Supreme Court will hear a plea of the Gujarat Congress in connection with the poll panel’s decision on the by-polls to the two Rajya Sabha seats of Gujarat. The apex court had earlier sought a response from the Election Commission in this regard. The Rajya Sabha seats fell vacant following the election of BJP chief Amit Shah and Union minister Smriti Irani to the Lok Sabha from Gandhinagar and Amethi respectively.

The United States (US) Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, will be visiting India from June 25 to June 27. He will hold talks with the Prime Minister to strengthen the strategic partnership between both nations. His visit comes ahead of a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Osaka, Japan on June 28-29. Pompeo would hold talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and call upon other dignitaries.

A Supreme Court bench will hear a plea by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against the permission granted Rajeev Saxena to travel abroad on medical grounds. Saxena was accused in a money laundering case related to the AgustaWestland chopper scam. Earlier, the Delhi High Court had allowed Saxena to go abroad for treatment for blood cancer and other ailments.

England will take on Australia in the ICC World Cup 2019 held on June 25 at the Lord’s Cricket Ground in England. Earlier England were defeated by Sri Lanka and Pakistan. The match will begin at 3 pm Indian Standard Time (IST). Meanwhile, Australia has won all every match that they have played during the tournament.

Bookings for the RV 400 by Revolt Motors will begin on June 25. This is an AI-enabled electric motorcycle. The AI-enabled motorcycle has an ARAI certified range of 156 km and is powered by the Revolt app. Its lithium ion powered batteries of the RV 400 can be charged as well as swapped. Riders can charge the battery in less than four hours by plugging into any 15-ampere socket.