Top five stories to watch out for on June 25, 2019

Apple iPhone 11 review: A few less features for a lot less money
It isn’t surprising that the iPhone 11 has been flying off the shelves in India even before it got to the ...
On June 25, the Supreme Court will hear a plea of the Gujarat Congress in connection with the poll panel’s decision on the by-polls to the two Rajya Sabha seats of Gujarat. The apex court had earlier sought a response from the Election Commission in this regard. The Rajya Sabha seats fell vacant following the election of BJP chief Amit Shah and Union minister Smriti Irani to the Lok Sabha from Gandhinagar and Amethi respectively.
The United States (US) Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, will be visiting India from June 25 to June 27. He will hold talks with the Prime Minister to strengthen the strategic partnership between both nations. His visit comes ahead of a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Osaka, Japan on June 28-29. Pompeo would hold talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and call upon other dignitaries.
A Supreme Court bench will hear a plea by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against the permission granted Rajeev Saxena to travel abroad on medical grounds. Saxena was accused in a money laundering case related to the AgustaWestland chopper scam. Earlier, the Delhi High Court had allowed Saxena to go abroad for treatment for blood cancer and other ailments.
England will take on Australia in the ICC World Cup 2019 held on June 25 at the Lord’s Cricket Ground in England. Earlier England were defeated by Sri Lanka and Pakistan. The match will begin at 3 pm Indian Standard Time (IST). Meanwhile, Australia has won all every match that they have played during the tournament.
Bookings for the RV 400 by Revolt Motors will begin on June 25. This is an AI-enabled electric motorcycle. The AI-enabled motorcycle has an ARAI certified range of 156 km and is powered by the Revolt app. Its lithium ion powered batteries of the RV 400 can be charged as well as swapped. Riders can charge the battery in less than four hours by plugging into any 15-ampere socket.
1 I always make it a point to take out one hour for exercise every day. It does not change even when I travel ...
Chronic hepatitis treatmentThe US Food and Drug Administration has expanded the approval of Mavyret ...
The Breast Cancer Awareness Month is marked across the world every October to increase attention and support ...
With stock prices soaring after the corporate tax cut announcement, do you want to invest in stocks again? If ...
The Sensex and the Nifty can witness a corrective decline. Tread with caution
Factor in the costs and benefits, given the limited choices
Though returns were mostly negative in the past year, the long-term show has been good
Outsiders today recognise Kota as a coaching powerhouse that annually prepares thousands of students for ...
On Lata Mangeshkar’s 90th birthday, a quiz on Indian women playback singersHer story and voice1 Which ...
Bins and I leave our home in Delhi at 00.15am Thursday. Thirty hours of travel-time later, at 8.30pm of the ...
Zoya Akhtar on finding the stories that have got her an Oscar entry and Emmy nomination
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Will the festival season bring some cheer to brands battling slowdown blues? Although Onam and Ganesh ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
