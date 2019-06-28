Top five stories to watch out for on June 28, 2019

Pakistan’s air base will be closed only till June 28 for all Indian flights. This comes more than four months after the Indian Air Force carried out aerial airstrikes on a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror camp in Balakot. The strikes were in response to the terror attack in Pulwama, in which about 40 CRPF personnel lost their lives on February 14.

Stock exchanges will impose restrictions on trading Jet Airways’ shares from June 28. This will be part of surveillance measures to curb excessive volatility. Jet Airways had suspended operations in April 2019. The company is also not in a position to consider and approve audited financial results for the financial year that ended on March 31, 2019.

The Tamil Nadu State Assembly will meet on June 28. This is the first time the state assembly will be coming together after the bypolls to 22 seats in which both the ruling AIADMK and opposition DMK increased their numbers. The House is likely to take up the DMK’s plea for Speaker P Dhanapal’s removal, after he issued notices to three pro-Dhinakaran AIADMK MLAs for alleged anti-party activities on April 30.

The Odisha government will present the annual budget for FY20 on June 28, during the first phase of the Assembly session. The state’s new Finance minister, Niranjan Pujari, will present the budget. The Appropriation Bill on the budget for the current financial year, however, will be introduced in the Assembly on July 31.

Delhi University (DU) will release its first cut-off list for its undergraduate courses on June 28. Going by previous years’ trends, the cut-offs are expected to be some of the highest in the country. This year, in order to accommodate EWS quota, the university increased its intake by 10 per cent. The number of students that have applied to DU also dropped by over 20,000 this year.