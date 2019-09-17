Top five stories to watch out for on September 17, 2019

An Indian delegation of political leaders and foreign policy experts will visit the United States (US) ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the nation. Modi is scheduled to address the United National General Assembly (UNGA) on September 17. The delegation will include Congress leaders Manish Tewari and Jaiveer Shergill, BJP’s Rajiv Pratap Rudy and Shiv Sena’s Priyanka Chaturvedi. They will travel to Washington DC and New York, and will participate in various discussions on several topics, including the Indo-US relations and the impact of Afghan peace talks.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat on his 69th birthday on September 17. He will visit the Sardar Sarovar Dam, which was constructed on the Narmada river. The river has witnessed the highest water level for the first time. He will also kick-off the "Namami Narmade Mahotsava" festival, which celebrates this fete. The PM is also scheduled to meet his mother Hiraba to seek her blessings.

Israel's general election is scheduled to take place on September 17. This will be the second election in less than six months in the nation. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seeks to win a record fifth term in this election. His main rival is Benny Gantz, a former army chief, who is the leader of the Blue and White party.

Ahead of the Maharashtra elections, National Communist Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar will begin his campaign from September 17. The first phase of the tour will focus on Marathwada and western Maharashtra districts. The party has witnessed a mass exodus as senior leaders including Satara Udayanraje Bhosale and former state president Bhaskar Jadhav recently submitted their resignations in order to join rival parties BJP and Shiv Sena.

NHPC board will meet on September 17. It is set to consider a proposal to raise up to Rs 2,500 crore through bonds, loans or ECBs. The fund will be raised through issuance of corporate bonds in one or more series/tranches on private placement basis and/or raising of term loans/inter-corporate loan/external commercial borrowings (ECB) in suitable tranches.