Top five stories to watch out for on September 20, 2019

The GST Council is all set to meet for the 37th time on Friday. In this meet they are expected to decide on tax moderation, keeping in mind the revenue position and the need to boost sagging economic growth. The Council is meeting when there are signs of a slowdown in the economy. In the first quarter of the current fiscal, the growth has slowed down to 5 per cent. Will the Council cut rates?

CBI sleuths have aksed top West Bengal police officer Rajeev Kumar to appear before it on Friday at 11 AM. This meet is in connection with the Saradha ponzi scheme scam. CBI alleges that Kumar, who is the additional director general of CID, suppressed crucial evidence required for preparing the final CBI charge sheet in the scam. He has been evading the central probe agency’s summons to appear before it, and his whereabouts could not be traced. The Saradha group of companies had allegedly duped lakhs of people to the tune of Rs 2500 crore promising higher rates of return on their investments. Kumar was part of a Special Investigation Team set up by the state government to investigate the scam before the Supreme Court handed over the case to the CBI in 2014, along with other chit fund cases.

Mongolian President Khaltmaagiin Battulga will receive a ceremonial welcome by President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday morning after which he will lay a wreath at Raj Ghat. He is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discuss a range of bilateral, regional and global issues. Battulga will also participate in an India-Mongolia Business Forum in New Delhi. In his itinerary include a visit Agra and Bodh Gaya, before leaving for Karnataka. Battulga’s five-day visit to India, will be the first State visit by a Mongolian President in last 10 years.

The European Union and British Brexit negotiators will meet on Friday to discuss important aspects of Brexit. EU's Michel Barnier and UK's Stephen Barclay will meet in Brussels. On Thursday, an EU spokesperson said that Britain has submitted some proposals on how it would like the stalled Brexit deal to be amended. A British government spokesperson said that the UK side had shared “technical non-papers which reflect the ideas the UK has been putting forward,” without going into further detail. The United Kingdom is scheduled to leave the EU on October 31.

Vivo is gearing up for the launch of V17 Pro on September 20. The phone will have a dual-front pop-up camera setup. The V17 Pro would have an all-screen design. The V17 Pro is Vivo’s first smartphone to get a rear quad-camera setup. It would feature a 48MP primary sensor for ‘Clear as Real’ images. The other three sensors have been a secret. It could feature a Snapdragon 675 SoC paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB memory. The price and specifications would be confirmed at the launch event.