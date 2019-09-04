Top five stories to watch out for on September 4, 2019

Where are the women in the workplace?
As someone who has been in HR for over 30 years and has worked in many large organisations, I have had a fair ...
India and Pakistan will hold a round of talks on the Kartarpur corridor project on September 4. The meeting comes days after both sides held a technical discussion on the progress of infrastructure work. The coming round is will be the first such talks between two sides since New Delhi ended the special status of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5.
The Realme 5 Pro and the Realme Buds 2 earphones will be on sale on September 4. The new phone will be available on Flipkart and Realme’s online store. One of the main features of the phone is the 48-megapixel quad-camera setup. Its 4GB ram phone is priced at Rs 13,999, while the 6GB version of the device costs Rs 14,999.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin his visit to Russia on September 4. During his visit, he will hold a bilateral summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin and attend the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, the External Affairs Ministry announced on Monday. Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said that the visit will be a short one, lasting about 36 hours.
Wondering which companies are doing well at the stock exchanges? Take a look at the company results published by the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE), including those of Easun Reyrolle and Kohinoor Foods Limited.
National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) will hear the case in connection with the expression of interest (EoI) from the an overseas airline for the Jet Airways on September 4. Last week, the NCLAT asked the committee of creditors (CoC) of Jet Airways if they would coordinate with a Dutch court-appointed administrator and accord foreign lenders, who were also pursuing insolvency proceedings against the debt-laden airline.
The focus will be on developing stronger core muscles
Recently, the apex court referred the final decision on the Oxytocin case to a larger Bench
Human genome editing registry: WHO approves first phaseA World Health Organization expert advisory committee ...
From an energy-focussed giant to an energy-plus-consumer business play — the company has undergone a major ...
The Sensex and the Nifty moved sideways last week and could remain range-bound
While there have been one-off issues, projects coming on stream should aid earnings
Prospects look good, thanks to higher price realisations and lower cost of imported gas
Stand-up comedy is big business in India, mostly centred in the entertainment capital Mumbai. It is Bengaluru, ...
It’s the 149th birth anniversary of Maria Tecla Artemisia Montessori, an Italian educator after whom the ...
This weekend, I run off to Kerala with my niece from Chennai. We arrive in Coimbatore at 3.15pm, are met by a ...
The courage to break tradition, combined with her love for all things Barmeri, has put the arc lights on the ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Rising fraud has led to the loss of ad dollars and compromised brand safety
BARC’s self-service portal A lot of advertising decisions in India are made basis data provided by audience ...
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
What lies ahead for India’s auto sector, probes Parvatha Vardhini C
Home-buyers have lost their life savings to bogus projects. Can RERA make a difference? BusinessLine ...
Maharashtra was one of the first States to establish a Real Estate Regulatory Authority in 2017 in a bid to ...