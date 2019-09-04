Top five stories to watch out for on September 4, 2019

India and Pakistan will hold a round of talks on the Kartarpur corridor project on September 4. The meeting comes days after both sides held a technical discussion on the progress of infrastructure work. The coming round is will be the first such talks between two sides since New Delhi ended the special status of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5.

The Realme 5 Pro and the Realme Buds 2 earphones will be on sale on September 4. The new phone will be available on Flipkart and Realme’s online store. One of the main features of the phone is the 48-megapixel quad-camera setup. Its 4GB ram phone is priced at Rs 13,999, while the 6GB version of the device costs Rs 14,999.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin his visit to Russia on September 4. During his visit, he will hold a bilateral summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin and attend the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, the External Affairs Ministry announced on Monday. Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said that the visit will be a short one, lasting about 36 hours.

Wondering which companies are doing well at the stock exchanges? Take a look at the company results published by the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE), including those of Easun Reyrolle and Kohinoor Foods Limited.

National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) will hear the case in connection with the expression of interest (EoI) from the an overseas airline for the Jet Airways on September 4. Last week, the NCLAT asked the committee of creditors (CoC) of Jet Airways if they would coordinate with a Dutch court-appointed administrator and accord foreign lenders, who were also pursuing insolvency proceedings against the debt-laden airline.