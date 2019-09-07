Top five stories to watch out for on September 8-9, 2019

The ‘Vikram’ module of Chandrayaan-2 will perform a series of complex braking manoeuvres to soft land in the South polar region of the Moon between two craters, Manzinus C and Simpelius N, on September 7. A few hours later, the rover will roll down from ‘Vikram’ and will explore the surrounding lunar terrain. A successful touch-down will make India the fourth country after Russia, the US and China to achieve a soft-landing on the moon and the first to launch a mission to the unexplored south polar region.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will open seven major projects in Maharashtra on September 7. Modi will inaugurate Metro works, road projects, rural development projects and an industrial corridor in Mumbai, Nagpur, and Aurangabad. Senior party workers said that he will also oversee the induction of several opposition leaders.

The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) meeting will take place in Bangkok on September 8. Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will represent India at the meeting. The Trade Ministers of RCEP countries, which include the 10-member ASEAN, India, China, South Korea, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand, will try to give a final shape to the proposed free trade pact.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Guwahati on September 8. This is part of his two-day visit to Assam to participate in the North Eastern Council (NEC) meeting. During his visit, Shah will meet Chief Ministers and Governors of the eight North-eastern states to discuss issues about development in the region.

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will conduct mock trading sessions for four segments on September 7. The BSE said that the mock trading on Saturday has been scheduled for equity, equity derivatives, currency derivatives, and commodity derivatives segments. Continuous trading in equity and equity derivatives segment will begin at 10:15 am and continue till 3:30 pm.