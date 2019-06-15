Top five stories to watch out for on the weekend

India has decided to impose additional customs duties on 29 US products, including almond, walnut and pulses, with effect from June 16, sources said. A notification with this regard will be issued by the finance ministry soon, they added. India would get about $217 million additional revenue from such imports. The government had on June 21, 2018, decided to impose these duties in retaliation to the US decision of significantly hiking customs duties on certain steel and aluminium products.

NITI Aayog’s Government Council meeting will take place on June 15. This will be the first governing council meeting under the new Modi administration. The drought situation, farm distress and security concerns of Naxal-affected districts will be among the issues to be discussed at the fifth meeting of NITI Aayog’s Governing Council to be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Rashtrapati Bhavan, New Delhi. The agenda for the meeting also includes rain-water harvesting, aspirational districts programme and structural reforms in the agriculture sector, an official statement said.

Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray, accompanied by all the 18 newly-elected Lok Sabha MPs of his party, will visit Ayodhya on June 16 to offer prayers to Lord Ram. This will be Thackeray's second visit to the temple town in Uttar Pradesh in the last seven months and the first after the declaration of the Lok Sabha poll results. The party, a BJP ally, had earlier announced Thackeray and the new MPs will visit Ayodhya before the start of the Parliament session to make a fresh pitch for construction of a am temple at the disputed site in the holy city.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi has called an all-party meet in Parliament on the morning of June 16, a day before the commencement of Parliament session. After the all-party meet, a meeting of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leaders will take place in the evening in the Parliament to discuss strategies for the upcoming session. BJP parliamentary party executive committee meeting will also be held in the evening later that day. The first session of the 17th Lok Sabha will be convened from June 17 to July 26 during which the Union Budget will be presented by the new government on July 5.

India will take on Pakistan on June 16 at the ICC Cricket World Cup held in England. India won both their previous matches South African and Australia. However, the match against New Zealand was declared a wash out after continuous rainfall. Pakistan also won a match against England but had lost to West Indies and Australia. Their match against Sri Lanka was abandoned due to the rains.