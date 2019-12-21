Top new stories to watch out for on December 21-22

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a session of the Council of Ministers at New Delhi on December 21. The meeting is scheduled to take place at 10.30 am. A source said that on December 21, the Prime Minister review the progress of various programmes, and will find out how different ministries are performing.

After operating Panna-Mukta oil and gas fields for 25 years, the Royal Dutch Shell and Reliance Industries will revert the western offshore field to the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) on December 21. Reliance as well as BG Exploration and Production India Ltd (BGEPIL) hold 30 per cent stake each in PMT while the remaining 40 per cent is with ONGC.

Croatia will hold its presidential election on December 22. The election will pit the incumbent Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic, candidate of the ruling centre-right Croatian Democratic Union (HDZ), against the candidate of the Social Democrats and former prime minister Zoran Milanovic. Two independent candidates also have solid support in the polls. The job is largely ceremonial. The president cannot veto laws but has a say in foreign policy and defence.

Lalu Prasad's Rashtriya Janata Dal has given call for a Bihar bandh on December 21 to protest the amended Citizenship Act, alleging that it has blown the Constitution to smithereens. Tejashwi Yadav, Prasad's younger son and heir apparent, urged all political and non-political outfits having "faith in the Constitution and the principle of justice" to take part in the bandh.

India and Russia will conclude the 11th iteration of their bilateral military exercise, designated Indra-2019, at a military training ground in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. The exercise was simultaneously conducted in Uttar Pradesh, Goa, and Maharashtra.