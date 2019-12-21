Top new stories to watch out for on December 21-22

2019: When healthcare suffered a political scare
Uncertainties add stress to an already strained system
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a session of the Council of Ministers at New Delhi on December 21. The meeting is scheduled to take place at 10.30 am. A source said that on December 21, the Prime Minister review the progress of various programmes, and will find out how different ministries are performing.
After operating Panna-Mukta oil and gas fields for 25 years, the Royal Dutch Shell and Reliance Industries will revert the western offshore field to the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) on December 21. Reliance as well as BG Exploration and Production India Ltd (BGEPIL) hold 30 per cent stake each in PMT while the remaining 40 per cent is with ONGC.
Croatia will hold its presidential election on December 22. The election will pit the incumbent Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic, candidate of the ruling centre-right Croatian Democratic Union (HDZ), against the candidate of the Social Democrats and former prime minister Zoran Milanovic. Two independent candidates also have solid support in the polls. The job is largely ceremonial. The president cannot veto laws but has a say in foreign policy and defence.
Lalu Prasad's Rashtriya Janata Dal has given call for a Bihar bandh on December 21 to protest the amended Citizenship Act, alleging that it has blown the Constitution to smithereens. Tejashwi Yadav, Prasad's younger son and heir apparent, urged all political and non-political outfits having "faith in the Constitution and the principle of justice" to take part in the bandh.
India and Russia will conclude the 11th iteration of their bilateral military exercise, designated Indra-2019, at a military training ground in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. The exercise was simultaneously conducted in Uttar Pradesh, Goa, and Maharashtra.
Uncertainties add stress to an already strained system
Car and truck makers are now pooling competencies to cope with mobility challenges
Just in time for the New Year, it should appeal to both the tech-savvy and the style-conscious
How premium car brands are leveraging social media to engage and draw buyers
There are instruments that offer liquidity as well as higher returns on savings
Regulatory impasse, liquidity crisis and tepid sales make the going tough
Peers with better fundamentals trading at discounted valuations make offer unattractive
The policy offers comprehensive critical illness cover at an affordable price
’Tis that season, but with a twist. Santa in the time of shrinking glaciers; the festival as a perfect plot ...
A former student of Jamia Millia Islamia University agonises that her alma mater — a safe space, and one that ...
The Arctic Circle is feeling the effects of climate change. That’s why Santa Claus is off to the Southern ...
A genre that’s continually evolving, jazz has the power to defy labels and borders
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...
The Indian renewable energy industry is in a situation of concern but there is no cause for despondency
The YS Jaganmohan Reddy Government’s decision to review power purchase agreements (PPAs) of some of the ...
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...