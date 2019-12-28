Top news stories to watch out for December 28-29, 2019

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to hold a meet with the heads of Public sector banks on December 28. This is to review the financial performance of the lenders and their business growth. Sitharaman is expected to present her second full budget on February 1.

The Goa Congress is likely to take out a protest march in the city on December 28. The day also marks to be Congress' foundation day. The protest is against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Similar protest is likely to happen in Maharashtra as well.

State-owned NHPC board to consider to raise debt on December 28. They will consider a raise up to Rs 2,000 crore through various debt instruments via issuance of corporate bonds on private placements basis or term loans.

Hemanth Soren is likely to take oath as the new Chief Minister of Jharkhand on December 29. Governor Droupadi Murmu will administer the oath of the office. Jharkhand Mukti Morcha is set to form the new government in the state in alliance with the Congress and the RJD.

Ukraine is likely to sign the gas agreement with Russia on December 29. The Executive director of Naftogaz-Ukraine, Yuriy Vitrenko had assured this. The agreement is between Gazprom and Naftogaz.