Top news stories to watch out for on February 24, 2020

US President Donald Trump, along with wife Melania, is set to embark on their maiden two-day visit to India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will personally receive them at Ahmedabad's Vallabhbhai Airport. They will pay homage at the Sabarmati Ashram, then attend ‘Namaste Trump’ show and also visit Taj Mahal.

Bharti Infratel board is set to meet to chart out the future course of action for the merger deal with Indus Towers. On February 21, the Department of Telecom gave its approval for the merger. If the deal happens, then the the combined entity will be the world’s largest tower company, outside of China.

The All Unions and Associations of BSNL-- the umbrella organisation of all the employees’ unions of the company-- are likely to hold a nation-wide lunch-hour hunger strike. The union is seeking an immediate payment of December and January salaries, and the rollout of 4G services.

Reliance Communications’ committee of creditors are to meet to vote on the asset bids received from UV Asset Reconstruction Company and Reliance Jio from which the lenders are likely to recover around ₹23,000 crore. UV Asset has placed around ₹14,700-crore bid, while Jio made ₹4,700 crore offer.

Realme X50 Pro 5G is likely to launch in India through an online event. This launch is set to happen alongside an event in Madrid, Spain.This will be the first 5G flagship phone from the brand. The gadget is set to have a 5G chip for 5G network. It will come with four cameras and 65W SuperDart Charge technology.

Tech Mahindra's board of directors are likely to meet today. They are to consider the proposal for payment of interim dividend on equity shares for the Financial Year 2019-2020.