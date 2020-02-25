Top news stories to watch out for on February 25, 2020

The second leg of US President Donald Trump’s maiden India visit is scheduled to begin with a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan. He will then meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss trade and defence matters. Trump will also interact with business leaders at a CEOs’ roundtable.

The US-India Strategic Partnership Forum is likely to launch US-India Tax Forum. This initiative is aimed at facilitating engagement of industry and government players on global and local tax policies. This meeting is likely to bring together tax experts from Fortune 500 companies and officials from the Finance Ministry, the CBDT and the GST Council.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella is scheduled to visit Bengaluru to attend the ‘Microsoft Future Decoded-Tech Summit’. Nadella is likely to talk about his vision for the future of technology and the role of Indian organisations in the “era of digital transformation”.

The Samsung Galaxy M31 is set to launch in India. The company is calling the latest Galaxy M-series smartphone a #MegaMonster because of its quad camera set-up with 64-megapixel primary camera and massive 6,000 mAh battery.

Xiaomi is set to launch its new audio headphones in India. The next-generation headphones are said to feature dual dynamic drivers and braided cable. A teaser also revealed that the headphones will comprise an HD audio technique.