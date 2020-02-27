Top news stories to watch out for on February 27, 2020

A total of 112 seized luxury assets belonging to fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi are scheduled to be put up for auction. The Enforcement Directorate-appointed international auction house Saffronart will carry out the sale. A Rolls Royce Ghost, bags from Hermes, and MF Husain paintings are among the item that will go under the hammer.

Myanmar President U Win Myint, on the second day of his India tour, is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind. He will also call on External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in the morning. A few agreements and deals are likely to be signed during these meets.

The Maharashtra government is likely to introduce a Bill to make Marathi mandatory in all schools in the State. The Bill, which is to be introduced in Legislative Assembly, seeks to make the language compulsory for students of classes 1 to 10.

Suzlon Energy Ltd’s board of directors is set to consider and approve the issuance of equity shares, and/or equity-linked instruments, convertible securities of the company. The boards of Vedanta Ltd and Kalyani Steel Ltd are likely to meet to discusspayout of interim dividend.

India is set go against New Zealand in the ninth match (Group A) of the Women’s T20 World Cup. India has won its previous two matches against Australia and Bangladesh. A win against New Zealand will take the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side on the threshold of a knock-out stage spot.