Top news stories to watch out for on February 27, 2020

Astrum MG200 gaming mouse
Expanding its gaming accessories department, tech products maker Astrum has come up with a low-cost gaming ...
A total of 112 seized luxury assets belonging to fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi are scheduled to be put up for auction. The Enforcement Directorate-appointed international auction house Saffronart will carry out the sale. A Rolls Royce Ghost, bags from Hermes, and MF Husain paintings are among the item that will go under the hammer.
Myanmar President U Win Myint, on the second day of his India tour, is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind. He will also call on External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in the morning. A few agreements and deals are likely to be signed during these meets.
The Maharashtra government is likely to introduce a Bill to make Marathi mandatory in all schools in the State. The Bill, which is to be introduced in Legislative Assembly, seeks to make the language compulsory for students of classes 1 to 10.
Suzlon Energy Ltd’s board of directors is set to consider and approve the issuance of equity shares, and/or equity-linked instruments, convertible securities of the company. The boards of Vedanta Ltd and Kalyani Steel Ltd are likely to meet to discusspayout of interim dividend.
India is set go against New Zealand in the ninth match (Group A) of the Women’s T20 World Cup. India has won its previous two matches against Australia and Bangladesh. A win against New Zealand will take the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side on the threshold of a knock-out stage spot.
Very little is missing in this reasonably priced feature-packed premium smartphone
Veena Sahajwalla, Mumbai-born alumnus of IIT-Kanpur, is currently inventor and Professor of Materials Science ...
Companies need to look far beyond renewable energy and water conservation, says M Ramesh
The open-ended scheme will invest in equities, debt instruments and derivatives
Scheme has outpaced its benchmark by two percentage points over past seven and 10 years
SEBI's new rules seek to end practices such as misselling and bring in transparency in fees
Easy liquidity, softening rates and improved balance sheets have also helped
MK Gandhi was known for keeping indefinite fasts. But he was, interestingly, also one of the first to promote ...
Manpreet Singh, captain of the national hockey team, is the first Indian to win FIH’s Player of the Year award ...
But manufacturers are now trying to reduce their carbon footprint with eco-friendly denim
The Amazon rainforests of Peru present a picture of beauty and diversity that is fast disappearing
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Livelihoods created, but fewer projects completed
MGNREGS has created assets that have made farming viable. But funds cutback and rural vested interests can ...
In an email interaction with Businessline, academics Nikhil Dey, Rajendran Narayanan, Rakshita Swamy and ...
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...