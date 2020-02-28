Top news stories to watch out for on February 28, 2020

The National Statistical Office is scheduled to release the official gross domestic product data of India for the December-ended quarter. This data will cover the growth of the country right before the coronavirus epidemic in China sparked fears of a pandemic across the globe. In the previous quarter, the GDP growth had hit a six-year low of 4.5 per cent.

President Ram Nath Kovind will present awards to science communicators and women scientists on National Science Day 2020. This year, the theme for the day is ‘Women in Science’. Around 21 awards will be given away. Dr Harsh Vardhan, Minister of Science and Technology and Smriti Irani, Minister for Textiles will also grace the occasion.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who also holds the finance portfolio, will present his maiden Budget for 2020. The Budget session started on February 21 and it is likely to continue till March 3.

Vivo is set to launch its Apex 2020 smartphone. Initially, the phone was scheduled to be launched at Mobile World Congress 2020 but since event was called off, the company shifted the date. The smartphone will come with a 6.45-inch display and 120-degree curve on the sides.

Supreme Industries, Tube Investments, Sudarshan Chemical, PVR Ltd, Motherson Sumi Systems, JK Cement, Shanthi Gears and many others are likely to declare their interim dividend.