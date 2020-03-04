Top news stories to watch out for on March 3, 2020

SC on Delhi riots: The Supreme Court will hear a plea seeking lodging of FIRs against BJP leaders Anurag Thakur, Parvesh Verma, Kapil Mishra and Abhay Verma for their purported hate speeches which lead to riots in Delhi on March 4. Over 40 people lost their lives and many were injured in the riots.

The petition, which was filed by 10 victims of the violence, was mentioned for urgent listing before a bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde which said it would be heard on Wednesday.

R Com resolution plan: The process by which the Committee of Creditors, who have been tasked with finding buyers for the Anil Ambani’s Reliance Communication, will end on Wednesday. The voting on the proposed resolution plan started on Monday. Sources say that the State Bank of India has approved the resolution plan and they will vote in favour of the plan

In the Parliament: In the Rajya Sabha, a discussion on the working of the Ministry Of Micro, Small And Medium Enterprises is scheduled for Wednesday. In the Lok Sabha, watch out for the discussion and voting on the Demands for Grants under the control of the Ministry of Tourism for 2020-21.

iQOO 3 5G smartphone launch: The iQOO 3 5G smartphone will go sale from March 4. The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, with a 7nm chipset, and is equipped with the A77 architecture. The 8+128 GB 4G variant is priced at ₹36,990 while the 8+256 GB 4G variant comes for ₹39,990 and the 12+256 GB 5G is priced at ₹44,990.

Abortion case in US: The US Supreme Court is all set to hear a case on abortion on Wednesday. This will be the first time the top court is hearing on the controversial subject in decades. At issue is a state law in Louisiana which requires doctors who perform abortions to have admitting privileges at a nearby hospital.

Pro-choice groups argue that the law would severely restrict access to abortion and lead to the closure of two of the three remaining abortion clinics in Louisiana. The case will be the first to come before the court since President Donald Trump appointed two conservative justices -- Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh -- to the nine-member panel.