Top news stories to watch out for on September 11, 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to launch a Rs13,500-crore scheme to control livestock diseases, mainly foot and mouth disease (FMD) and brucellosis. He is likely to launch it from Mathura district in Uttar Pradesh. The scheme proposes of having a vaccination coverage to 30 crore bovines (cows-bulls and buffaloes) and 20 crore sheep/goat and 10 million pigs.

Commerce Minister Piyus Goyal is likely to meet export bodies and stakeholders on September 11. This meet has been called to focus on the measures to aid exports and spur growth in the sector. The meet is set to help and pitch suggestions on trade policy instruments that could stimulate growth.

A Superme Court bench is likely to hear the Amarapali case on September 11. In the previous hearing, on August 26, the bench had directed for a forensic audit report to be submitted to the ED and ICAI. It also asked the apex court registry to disburse Rs 7.16 crore, which was deposited by the Amrapali group, to NBCC for completion of stalled projects.

Former union minister Bandaru Dattatreya is set to take oath as the Govenor of Himachal Pradesh on September 11. Bandaru Dattatreya will succeed Kalraj Mishra, the present governor of Rajasthan. Dattatreya’s swearing in ceremony was first supposed to happen on September 5, but got postponed.

The Centre’s Group of Ministers (GoM) are likely to submit a report on the resumption of mining in Goa to PM Narendra Modi on September 11. Since last year, mining in Goa has come to a standstill after Supreme Court quashed 88 leases and banned extraction of fresh iron ore. The report is likely to provide solutions to the problems.

Samsung is likely to launch new Galaxy A series smartphones on September 11. The devices are likely to be the upgraded versions of Galaxy A30 and A50 that went official last month. The devices are to come with triple rear cameras, an in-display fingerprint sensor and 6.4-inch displays.