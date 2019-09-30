Top news stories to watch out for on September 30, 2019

The state-run Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is set to launch its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on September 30. The government is aiming to raise up to Rs 645 crore of capital by October, when the issue closes. The price band of the shares is set to be between Rs 315-320 each.

Five major coal sector trade unions are set to meet on Monday to review the impact of the one-day strike in Coal India and Singareni Collieries that happened on September 24. The meet is also to decide the next course of action. All the coal sector trade unions had earlier called for a strike to protest against the Centre’s decision to allow 100 per cent FDI in coal mining.

Shriram transport Finance company internal committee is set to meet on September 30 to consider raising capital through issuance of debt funds. The bond issuance committee is likely to discuss and approve the terms and conditions, and issue price of debt securities. However, the quantum of funds the company has planned to raise is still under wraps.

The Central Election Committee of Congress is likely to meet on September 30 to finalise the list of candidates for Haryana assembly election. The interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi is set to chair the meet. The party is also considering the names of sitting MLAs for the tickets.

Maruti Suzuki India is set to launch its mini SUV S-Presso on September 30, the beginning of the festive season. The latest entrant in the market is expected to come with a 1 litre, 3-cylinder petrol engine and will also offer 67 bhp power. It is said to have a 5-speed gearbox.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the 56th Convocation of Indian Institute of Technology, Madras on September 30. He will be the chief guest for the event. He through Twitter, on Sunday, had asked for ideas that could be included in the speech. PM Modi is also to attend the prize distribution ceremony of the Singapore-India Hackathon in the city

Delhi High Court is set to hear the bail plea of senior Congress leader from Karnataka DK Shivakumar on September 30. He is currently in Tihar jail in a money laundering case. Justice Suresh Kumar Kait is likely to head the hearing. The trial court had rejected his previous bail plea.