Top news stories to watch out for on September 30, 2019

Apple iPhone 11 review: A few less features for a lot less money
It isn’t surprising that the iPhone 11 has been flying off the shelves in India even before it got to the ...
The state-run Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is set to launch its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on September 30. The government is aiming to raise up to Rs 645 crore of capital by October, when the issue closes. The price band of the shares is set to be between Rs 315-320 each.
Five major coal sector trade unions are set to meet on Monday to review the impact of the one-day strike in Coal India and Singareni Collieries that happened on September 24. The meet is also to decide the next course of action. All the coal sector trade unions had earlier called for a strike to protest against the Centre’s decision to allow 100 per cent FDI in coal mining.
Shriram transport Finance company internal committee is set to meet on September 30 to consider raising capital through issuance of debt funds. The bond issuance committee is likely to discuss and approve the terms and conditions, and issue price of debt securities. However, the quantum of funds the company has planned to raise is still under wraps.
The Central Election Committee of Congress is likely to meet on September 30 to finalise the list of candidates for Haryana assembly election. The interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi is set to chair the meet. The party is also considering the names of sitting MLAs for the tickets.
Maruti Suzuki India is set to launch its mini SUV S-Presso on September 30, the beginning of the festive season. The latest entrant in the market is expected to come with a 1 litre, 3-cylinder petrol engine and will also offer 67 bhp power. It is said to have a 5-speed gearbox.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the 56th Convocation of Indian Institute of Technology, Madras on September 30. He will be the chief guest for the event. He through Twitter, on Sunday, had asked for ideas that could be included in the speech. PM Modi is also to attend the prize distribution ceremony of the Singapore-India Hackathon in the city
Delhi High Court is set to hear the bail plea of senior Congress leader from Karnataka DK Shivakumar on September 30. He is currently in Tihar jail in a money laundering case. Justice Suresh Kumar Kait is likely to head the hearing. The trial court had rejected his previous bail plea.
1 I always make it a point to take out one hour for exercise every day. It does not change even when I travel ...
Chronic hepatitis treatmentThe US Food and Drug Administration has expanded the approval of Mavyret ...
The Breast Cancer Awareness Month is marked across the world every October to increase attention and support ...
With stock prices soaring after the corporate tax cut announcement, do you want to invest in stocks again? If ...
The Sensex and the Nifty can witness a corrective decline. Tread with caution
Factor in the costs and benefits, given the limited choices
Though returns were mostly negative in the past year, the long-term show has been good
Outsiders today recognise Kota as a coaching powerhouse that annually prepares thousands of students for ...
On Lata Mangeshkar’s 90th birthday, a quiz on Indian women playback singersHer story and voice1 Which ...
Bins and I leave our home in Delhi at 00.15am Thursday. Thirty hours of travel-time later, at 8.30pm of the ...
Zoya Akhtar on finding the stories that have got her an Oscar entry and Emmy nomination
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Will the festival season bring some cheer to brands battling slowdown blues? Although Onam and Ganesh ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...