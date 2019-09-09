Top news stories to watch out for on September 9, 2019

President Ram Nath Kovind will embark on a visit to Iceland, Switzerland, and Slovenia from Monday during which he is expected to brief the top leadership in those countries on India’s “national concerns”, especially in view of terror incidents this year, including the Pulwama attack. Pakistan on Saturday refused India’s request to allow President Ram Nath Kovind to use its airspace for his flight to Iceland.

Union Bank of India board will be meeting on September 9 to approve its amalgamation with Andhra Bank. The board would also take up the matter related to capital infusion of Rs 11,700 crore, Union Bank of India said in a regulatory filing. The Government on August 30 unveiled a mega plan to merge 10 public sector banks into four.

The next tranche of the Sovereign Gold Bond issue will open on September 9. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said that the price has been fixed at Rs 3,890 per gram. The sovereign gold bond scheme was launched in November 2015 to reduce the demand for physical gold and shift a part of the domestic savings, used to purchase the yellow metal, into financial savings.

The budget session of the Telangana State Legislature is likely to commence on September 9. The session has been summoned to enable the state government to present its full-fledged budget for the current financial year. The Government had introduced Vote-on-Account budget in February last in the run-up to the Lok Sabha election and sought approval for expenditure for six months.

Outgoing Himachal Governor Kalraj Mishra is set to take charge as Rajasthan governor on September 9. Kalraj Mishra was among the five Governors nominated for Rajasthan, Telangana, Maharashtra, Kerala, Himachal Pradesh by the Central Government on September 1.