Top news stories to watch out for on the weekend

Union Minster Amit Shah is likely to meet the Governors and Chief Ministers of eight North-East states on August 3-4. In this plenary meeting of the North-Eastern Council (NEC) he is likely to review the progress of various development issues and also check on the security situation in the states.

Inida's cricket tour of the West Indies is set to begin from August 3. This will start with three-match T20I series. MS Dhoni will not be a part of this tour. The team is then set to play three ODIs and two test matches between August 8-30.

The last date for receipt of expressions of interest (EoIs) for the sale of Jet Airways' assests is August 3. The resolution professional (RP) of the airline had posted this on the website. The airline’s assets include 14 aircraft including 10 Boeing planes -- down from 124 before the grounding -- and 49 per cent stake in Jet Privilege and a few buildings.

The BJP is likely to organise a two-day training program for its MPs begining from August 3. It is also likely that PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah may breif the meet. BJP's working President JP Nadda may also attend the program.