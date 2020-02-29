Top news stories to watch out for on the weekend

Safe blood saves lives
The WHO’s new action plan to speed up universal access to safe blood and blood products pulls together ...
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of Bundelkhand Expressway at Chitrakoot on Saturday. The Expressway will be a 296-kilometre long, four lane access controlled route in Uttar Pradesh.
India to play against New Zealand in the second and final match of the two-match test series. The match will take place at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. The Kiwis clinched the opening game of the series by 10 wickets.
The five-day work week in Maharashtra will come to effect by February 29. The work hours for the employees will be extended by 45 minute. The state government is aiming to improve the quality of life and also reduce fuel and electricity expenses.
The last day of FASTag fee waiver is February 29. The Government had decided to waive off Rs100 on FASTag fee from February 15. The FASTag-based toll collection system across more than 527 national highways in the country.
Amended GST on lotteries will come into effect from March 1. About 28 per cent Goods and Service Tax will be levied. The decision was taken by the GST Council which decided to import single rate on state-run and authorised lotteries.
The WHO’s new action plan to speed up universal access to safe blood and blood products pulls together ...
Porsche needs your thumbs up for its new personalisation programme for the 911
Toyota’s Vellfire has all the makings of a winner, but can it be a blockbuster like the Innova?
Arriving at the right balance will help carmakers strike a chord with buyers
While bond yields fell sharply in 2019, it was no walk in the park for investors. Will the bond market’s ...
If you have exhausted the limit under the SCSS, go for PMVVY. Act quickly, the scheme closes on March 31, 2020
It helps to compare policy premiums with and without OPD cover to see if they are cost-effective
Adequate life and health insurance, an emergency fund, and equity investments are essential
Sleep deprivation is one of the reasons behind the rising incidence of serious illnesses — diabetes, heart ...
Miss Americana, a documentary now streaming on Netflix India, is a thoughtful portrait of Taylor Swift, an ...
On February 29, Bachelor’s Day in many western countries, traditionally the only day that women could propose ...
The Irish held that on Leap Day — February 29 — women could propose marriage to men. Here are author and ...
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Livelihoods created, but fewer projects completed
MGNREGS has created assets that have made farming viable. But funds cutback and rural vested interests can ...
In an email interaction with Businessline, academics Nikhil Dey, Rajendran Narayanan, Rakshita Swamy and ...
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...