Top news stories to watch out for on the weekend

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of Bundelkhand Expressway at Chitrakoot on Saturday. The Expressway will be a 296-kilometre long, four lane access controlled route in Uttar Pradesh.

India to play against New Zealand in the second and final match of the two-match test series. The match will take place at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. The Kiwis clinched the opening game of the series by 10 wickets.

The five-day work week in Maharashtra will come to effect by February 29. The work hours for the employees will be extended by 45 minute. The state government is aiming to improve the quality of life and also reduce fuel and electricity expenses.

The last day of FASTag fee waiver is February 29. The Government had decided to waive off Rs100 on FASTag fee from February 15. The FASTag-based toll collection system across more than 527 national highways in the country.

Amended GST on lotteries will come into effect from March 1. About 28 per cent Goods and Service Tax will be levied. The decision was taken by the GST Council which decided to import single rate on state-run and authorised lotteries.