Top stories to watch out for on December 24, 2019

The board of Bharti Infratel is likely to meet on Tuesday to take a look into the progress made in the merger with Indus Towers. The merger is expected to help Airtel and Vodafone Idea to sell their stakes and raise funds. However, Government is yet given its approval and thus this can put a stop from further decisions on the matter for the company.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is likely to expand his Cabinet on December 24. The suspense over the next deputy chief minister will finally be revealed. According to the agreement between the three parties in Maha Vikas Aghadi government, the deputy CM will be from NCP. The government was supposed to announce this on December 23, but was postponed.

External Affairs Minster S Jaishankar is set to meet Indian community in Oman on December 24. He is also scheduled to meet Yousuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs. It is likely that an agreement of contract between Maritime transport will be signed during his meet. This meet is a part of trip to West Asian countries.

President Ram Nath Kovind is scheduled to visit Karaikal, an enclave of the Union Territory Puducherry on December 24. He is to offer prayers at the famous shrine of Dharbareneswar and Lord Saneerwarar in Tirunallar and then leave for Chennai. He is currently on his annual southern sojourn.

The results for urban bodies elections in Chattisgarh on December 24. Polling was held on December 21 for 10 municipal corporations, 38 municipal councils and 103 Nagar panchayats to elect corporators for 2,831 wards. Chhattisgarh urban bodies elections saw 66 per cent voter turnout.

The board of directors of Godawari Power and Ispat Ltd is scheduled to meet on December 24 to consider the proposal on Scheme of Arrangement with Jagdamba Power and Alloys Ltd. Therefore, the trading window for the insiders, namely, Directors and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company and subsidiaries will remain closed till 48 hours after the conclusion of the Board meeting.