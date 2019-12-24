Top stories to watch out for on December 24, 2019

IFA Fund invests ₹28 cr in agritech co Ecozen
The Innovation in Food and Agriculture Fund (IFA Fund), managed by Sathguru Catalyzer Advisors, has invested ...
The board of Bharti Infratel is likely to meet on Tuesday to take a look into the progress made in the merger with Indus Towers. The merger is expected to help Airtel and Vodafone Idea to sell their stakes and raise funds. However, Government is yet given its approval and thus this can put a stop from further decisions on the matter for the company.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is likely to expand his Cabinet on December 24. The suspense over the next deputy chief minister will finally be revealed. According to the agreement between the three parties in Maha Vikas Aghadi government, the deputy CM will be from NCP. The government was supposed to announce this on December 23, but was postponed.
External Affairs Minster S Jaishankar is set to meet Indian community in Oman on December 24. He is also scheduled to meet Yousuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs. It is likely that an agreement of contract between Maritime transport will be signed during his meet. This meet is a part of trip to West Asian countries.
President Ram Nath Kovind is scheduled to visit Karaikal, an enclave of the Union Territory Puducherry on December 24. He is to offer prayers at the famous shrine of Dharbareneswar and Lord Saneerwarar in Tirunallar and then leave for Chennai. He is currently on his annual southern sojourn.
The results for urban bodies elections in Chattisgarh on December 24. Polling was held on December 21 for 10 municipal corporations, 38 municipal councils and 103 Nagar panchayats to elect corporators for 2,831 wards. Chhattisgarh urban bodies elections saw 66 per cent voter turnout.
The board of directors of Godawari Power and Ispat Ltd is scheduled to meet on December 24 to consider the proposal on Scheme of Arrangement with Jagdamba Power and Alloys Ltd. Therefore, the trading window for the insiders, namely, Directors and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company and subsidiaries will remain closed till 48 hours after the conclusion of the Board meeting.
Venture debt firm Alteria Capital has provided debt financing of ₹40 crore ($5.7 million) to Stanza Living, a ...
Sheroes is a women-only community platform that allows its members to do a lot of things
Baytree’s platform matches impact investors and ventures looking to raise funds
The spot gold made a failed attempt last Friday to break out of the range between $1,450 and $1,480 an ...
None of the schemes worked wonders, nor did the plentiful rain help
Food prices see an uptick. Agri GDP is recovering, too. But if the government continues to push prices down ...
After losing 20% last year, the stock is now recovering
’Tis that season, but with a twist. Santa in the time of shrinking glaciers; the festival as a perfect plot ...
A former student of Jamia Millia Islamia University agonises that her alma mater — a safe space, and one that ...
The Arctic Circle is feeling the effects of climate change. That’s why Santa Claus is off to the Southern ...
A genre that’s continually evolving, jazz has the power to defy labels and borders
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...
The Indian renewable energy industry is in a situation of concern but there is no cause for despondency
The YS Jaganmohan Reddy Government’s decision to review power purchase agreements (PPAs) of some of the ...
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...