Top stories to watch out for on March 13, 2020

The Union Cabinet may consider Yes Bank’s draft restructuring scheme by RBI. On March 5, RBI had superseded Yes Bank’s board and a moratorium was imposed for a 30-day period till April 3. The Central bank has capped withdrawals from Yes bank at Rs 50,000, with certain exemptions in case of unforeseen circumstances.

Former Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia is likely to file his nomination for the Rajya Sabha elections. Earlier this week, he had resigned from the primary membership of Congress to join BJP. Along with him, 22 other Congress' Madhya Pradesh MLAs had submitted their resignation.

To curb the spread of coronavirus, India’s decision to suspend all tourist visas will come into effect. This travel ban will be applicable on all the visas except diplomatic, official, UN/international organisations, employment, project visas. It will stand till April 15, 2020.

The boards of BEML Ltd, Somany Ceramics Ltd and TCI Express Ltd will meet to consider payment of interim dividend on equity shares of their respective companies.

The Delhi government is scheduled to hold a one-day special assembly session. This is to discuss on National Register of Citizens, National Population Register and the coronavirus situation in the Capital. This will be the first special session of the Delhi Assembly after the Kejriwal-led returned to power for the third time.