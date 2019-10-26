Top stories to watch out for on October 26-27

Yogi Adithyanath-led Uttar Pradesh government is set to celebrate Deepotsav in Ayodhya on October 26. During this, over 5.50 lakh earthen lamps are set to be lit. Over Rs 130 crore has been allocated by the government for the preparation.

BJP legislative party is set to meet on October 26 in Chandigarh to elect its leader. Union Finance Minster Nirmala Sitharaman and party’s General Secretary Arun Singh will attend the meet as observers.

The BSE and NSE will be open on October 27 for Laxmi Pujan. Thr hour’s trade session is popularly known as Muhurat Trading and coincides with the begining of the Hindu calendar year. The muhurat will start by 6.15 am.

Air India is set to launch direct flights from Amritsar to Patna from October 27, to mark the 550th anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev. The fligth will take off from Amritsar at 2.55 pm and land in Patna at 5.05 pm.