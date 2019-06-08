Top stories to watch out for on this weekend

June 8, 2019

Prime Minster Narendra Modi is likely to visit Kerala on June 8. Prime Minister is set to address a party meeting — Abhinandan Sabha- organised by BJP Kerala State Committee.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is set to expand his cabinet on June 8. Governor ESL Narasimhan is likely to administer the oath to the new ministers. It is likely that CM Reddy will set up his ministry at one go.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to attend the two-day meeting of G-20 Finance Ministers and central bank governors in Japan on June 8. This will her first visit as the finance minister after the recent elections.

June 9, 2019

India is set to go for its second cricket world cup match against Australia on June 9. The match will be held at The Oval, London around 3pm (IST). India won the previous match which was against South Africa.

The National Executive meeting of the Janata Dal United party leader is likely to be held on June 9. This will be under the chairmanship of JDU chief and Bihar Chief Minster Nitish Kumar.