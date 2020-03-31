Total coronavirus positive cases crosses 101 in karnataka

With 13 new Coronavirus cases on Tuesday, the total number of positive cases in Karnataka has crossed 101 including three deaths and eight discharged after treatment.

Out of 90 cases, 88 patients (including one pregnant woman) are in isolation at designated hospitals and two in ICU.

The Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Department mid-day bulletin said 13 new cases were reported from Ballari, Chikkaballapur, Kalaburgi, Bengaluru, Mysuru, Dakshina Kannada and Uttara Kannada.

The State government issued a note asking all petrol bunks in the State to maintain reserve fuel of 2,000 litres petrol and 4,000 litres diesel for government’s essential services.

Corporate donations

Companies/industrialists contributed both cash and in kind (providing material support). Few companies announced donations under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) to Chief Minister’s Relief Fund Covid-19.

These include Asian Paints ₹2 crore, Toyota Industries Engine India ₹31 lakh, Xiaomi Technologies and JM Financial ₹25 lakh each, Toyota Kirloskar Auto Parts ₹23 lakh, Kennametals ₹15 lakh, and Brigade Enterprises Ltd ₹10 lakh.

While Samsung R&D announced that it will import health kits worth ₹one crore from Korea. Toyota Kirloskar is also providing 500 bodysuit sets to doctors and nurses and food for 1,200 poor families in Ramanagar district. While Himarsinghka Seide has taken the responsibility of providing pillow covers, towels, and bedsheets worth ₹10 crore and Wipro, GSK, and Jothy Labs are to supply their products to the affected people in the state.

Mask issue

The Commissionerate of Health and Family Welfare Services issued an advisory that it was compulsory for people having symptoms, caregivers and health workers to wear masks. But on the ground, many supermarkets, police were insisting that customers should wear mask while from entering the store. Police were also seen on the road asking people to cover their nose and mouth.

Compulsory reporting

Karnataka Commissionerate for Health & Family Welfare Services has instructed all the private hospitals to mandatorily report all Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) cases admitted with to the District Surveillance Officer.

The Commissionerate has also given recommendations for empiric use of Hydroxychloroquine tablets for prophylaxis of SARS-CoV-2 and has instructed all the Deputy Commissioners to ensure that the health workers are provided with Hydroxychloroquine tablets.