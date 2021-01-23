Total Covid vaccinations cross 15 lakh mark in 8 days

Mobility paves Samsung’s silver path
The Korean giant’s early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
As many as 1,46,598 beneficiaries received Covid-19 vaccination till 6 pm on Saturday, taking the total number of people received shots to 15.37 lakh so far, according to a top Health Ministry official.
Gujarat with over 22,000 vaccinations and Maharashtra with 21,750 topped the list of the States which carried out vaccinations on Saturday. Odisha, Bihar and Andhra Pradesh are the three other States where vaccination numbers crossed the 10,00-mark.
The Health Ministry also conducted orientation programme for vaccination programme managers of 13 countries which received Covid vaccines from India. These countries are Bahrain, Bangladesh, Bhutan. Brazil, Maldives, Mauritius, Mongolia, Morocco, Myanmar, Nepal, Oman, Seychelles and Sri Lanka.
The Ministry also said in addition to 12 States, which have included Covaxin in their Covid vaccination programme, seven more States would start offering Covaxin from next week. These States include Gujarat, Kerala Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Punjab and West Bengal. The officials in these States also underwent orientation for making them prepared for using Covaxin, said the Ministry official Manohar Agnani.
So far 11 people, including one on Saturday in Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur district, required to be hospitalised till date, while there were six deaths among the those vaccinated during last eight days. But not a single death was causally linked to the vaccines they received, Agnani said.
