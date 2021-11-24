Total fertility rate on decline, anemia remains a concern

In the Phase 2 data of the National Family Health Survey-5, the total fertility rate (TFR) has seen a decline from 2.2 to 2 at the national level while the overall contraceptive prevalence rate (CPR) has seen an increase. However, anemia among children and women continues to be a cause of concern.

“More than half of the children and women (including pregnant women) are anemic in all the phase-II States/UTs and all-India level compared to NFHS-4, in spite of substantial increase in the composition of iron folic acid (IFA) tablets by pregnant women for 180 days or more,” according to the findings of the report.

The States and UTs which were surveyed in the Phase-II are Arunachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, NCT of Delhi, Odisha, Puducherry, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The findings of NFHS-5 in respect of 22 States and UTs covered in Phase-I were released in December, 2020.

The survey further added that unmet needs of family planning have witnessed a significant decline from13 per cent to 9 per cent at all-India level and in most of the Phase-II States/UTs. The unmet need for spacing which remained a major issue in India in the past has come down to less than 10 per cent in all the States except Jharkhand (12 per cent), Arunachal Pradesh (13 per cent) and Uttar Pradesh(13 per cent).

“Institutional births have increased substantially from 79 per cent to 89 percent at all-India Level. Institutional delivery is 100 per cent in Puducherry and Tamil Nadu and more than 90 per cent in 7 States/UTs out of 12 Phase-II States/UTs,” said the report.

Full immunisation

Full immunisation drive among children aged 12-23 months has recorded substantial improvement from 62 per cent to 76 per cent at all-India level. As many as 11 out of 14 States/UTs have more than three-fourth of children aged 12-23 months with fully immunisation and it is highest (90 per cent) for Odisha.

Many indicators of NFHS-5 are similar to NFHS-4 carried out in 2015-16 to make possible comparisons over time. However, NFHS-5 includes some new focal areas, such as death registration, pre-school education, expanded domains of child immunisation, and components of micro-nutrients to children.