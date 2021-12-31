Tour operators call for uniform travel policy across States

The Indian Association of Tour Operators has urged the Centre to have a ‘One Nation One Travel Policy’ for international travellers.

The association, in a statement said, differences in travel policies or guidelines between States is “leading to confusion” for foreign and international travellers.

‘One destination’

“ While travelling to India, foreign tourists think of India as one destination and they plan their travel as per guidelines of the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare and as advised by the tour operators. But multiple State-level policies discourage international tourists from travelling to India which is already down to negligible levels due to the pandemic,” Rajiv Mehra, President, IATO, said.

A single travel policy will pave way for “robust bookings as and when normal international flights resume,” he said.