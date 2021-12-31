News

Tour operators call for uniform travel policy across States

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on December 31, 2021

The association, in a statement said, differences in travel policies or guidelines between States is “leading to confusion” for foreign and international travellers

The Indian Association of Tour Operators has urged the Centre to have a ‘One Nation One Travel Policy’ for international travellers.

‘One destination’

“ While travelling to India, foreign tourists think of India as one destination and they plan their travel as per guidelines of the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare and as advised by the tour operators. But multiple State-level policies discourage international tourists from travelling to India which is already down to negligible levels due to the pandemic,” Rajiv Mehra, President, IATO, said.

A single travel policy will pave way for “robust bookings as and when normal international flights resume,” he said.

