The tourism industry has shown good signs of revival after Covid-19 pandemic. According to latest data released by the Bureau of Immigration, India received 6.19 million foreign tourist arrivals (FTAs) during 2022 as compared to 1.52 million during the same period of 2021.

There were 10.93 million FTAs in India during pre-pandemic year 2019. In 2022, the FTA was 6.19 million. This is 56 per cent of pre-Covid levels.

The foreign exchange earnings (FEEs) have risen to ₹1.34 lakh crore from ₹65,000 crore the previous year, compared to 2021, this was a 106 per cent hike. However, it is yet to reach pre covid levels of ₹2.11-lakh crore.

The Indian travel industry was amongst the worst affected sectors during Covid. The government has now launched the Dekho Apna Desh initiative with the objective of creating awareness among the citizens about the rich heritage and culture of the country and encourage citizens to travel within the country.

E-visa introduced

The ministry has also introduced e-Visa for 5 sub-categories i.e. e-Tourist visa, e-Business visa, e-Medical visa, e-Medical Attendant visa and e-Conference visa for nationals of 166 countries.

On the recommendation of the Ministry of Tourism, 59 tourism routes have been awarded to the identified airlines by the Ministry of Civil Aviation under the RCS UDAN Scheme, for which Ministry of Tourism extends financial support in form of VGF (Viability Gap Funding). 51 of these routes have been operationalised till date.

In order to boost visitor arrival, the Tourism Ministry has declared “Incredible India! Visit India Year 2023”. G20 meetings are being held at 55 destinations throughout the country. The infrastructure at these cities are being augmented and upgraded for the G20 meetings.

Tourism offerings are being highlighted in run up to these meetings. Excursion of Delegates is also organised to nearby tourist attractions. Effort is being made to make G20 Delegates visiting these destinations are going back to their countries as tourism ambassadors. Important tourism sites and facilities are being upgraded to international standards.