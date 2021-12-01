Toyota Kirloskar registers 53% growth in domestic sales in November 2021

The charge of Mysuru’s Covid Mitras
Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM), which manufactures several popular automobiles like Fortuner and Innova Crysta has announced that the company sold a total of 13,003 units in the month of November 2021, thereby registering a 53 per cent growth, over sales in the corresponding period last year.
The company had sold a total of 8,508 units in November 2020. TKM also registered a 5 per cent growth over domestic sales when compared to October 2021. TKM had sold a total of 12,440 units in the month of October this year.
Commenting on the sales, V Wiseline Sigamani, Associate General Manager (AGM), Sales and Strategic Marketing, TKM said, “Demand from the market continues to be strong which is duly reflected in our booking orders and we are trying our best to cater to these orders. Spike in both demand & orders can be attributed to the popularity our products enjoy amongst our customers and has been further aided by the recent product refreshments, including the launch of the new Legender 4x4 and the Innova Crysta limited edition. Both the Fortuner and the Innova Crysta continue to lead their respective segments and we thank our customers for their trust in the brand."
The Toyota executive went onto add, "We are hopeful of closing the calendar year next month with growth to show in all segments including the Glanza and the Urban Cruiser where TKM’s presence is relatively new. However, with the positive response that both the models have garnered, we are trying our best to reach out to customers even in remote locations by further penetrating our reach in such areas”.
