Trade in a fix over ban on single-use plastic packaging, wants more time

Traders and manufacturers have urged the Tamil Nadu government to put off implementing the ban on single-use plastics.

They say that it would be difficult to switch over to other packaging immediately, particularly in the backdrop of the Covid-19 lockdown.

Industry bodies have appealed for extension of time for implementing the order.

V Lakshminarayanaswamy, President, Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Coimbatore (ICCIC), while hailing the order on ban on one time use and throwaway plastics, noted that the announcement also made it clear that plastic carry bags manufactured exclusively for export purpose, plastic used to pack milk and carry bags made from compostable plastics would be exempted, and the modalities of implementing the notification are yet to be formulated.

“The manufacturing and trading sectors will have to plan, find an alternative material to switch over. But that cannot happen immediately,” he said, seeking extension of six months for implementation of the notification.

Tamilnadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Madurai has taken objection to withdrawal of exemption in packaging of food products, sealed at manufacturing/processing units. “This sudden withdrawal of exemption has happened at the most inappropriate time,” said S Rethinavelu, Senior President of the Chamber, adding “plastic bags are highly essential packaging material for protecting foods and processed foods including chips, biscuits and sweets, to prevent tampering or contamination before it reaches the end user.”

“Further, as no viable and cost effective alternatives have so far been developed, this withdrawal will adversely impact the food processing units.”

A practical solution is needed first before banning plastic packaging, Rethinavelu said