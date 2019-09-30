Trade Unions call for strike on January 8

A convention of ten central trade unions and several workers federations held here on Monday announced a one-day strike on January 8. The unions alleged that the Central Government has failed to respond to the genuine demands of workers in the wake of an economic slowdown.

A declaration passed at the convention said the Centre continued brazen aggression against the rights of workers "in the interest of their corporate masters."

"Bipartism and tripartism is given a go-by. Labour laws are being overhauled in favour of the employers' class. The BJP government continues to vindictively deprive the biggest central trade union of the country, INTUC, from all representations. No Indian Labour Conference has been held after July, 2015. Pre-budget consultations have become a sham," the declaration said.

The convention urged workers to participate in the strike on January 8 and said there will be joint conventions across the States ahead of the strike.