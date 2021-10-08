Trade unions worried over workers’ future

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
The trade unions have criticised the Centre’s move to handover Air India to Tata Sons. They alleged that the Centre gave away assets worth more than ₹1 lakh crore to the successful bidder for a throwaway price.
Employee organisations such as Indian Pilots’ Guild (IPG), Indian Commercial Pilots’ Association (ICPA), Air Corporations Employees’ Union (ACEU), Air India Aircraft Engineers Association (AIAEA), Air India Employees’ Union (AIEU), All India Service Engineers’ Association (AISEA) and Aviation Industry Employees Guild (AIEG) have unsuccessfully opposed the Centre’s move to privatise Air India.
CPI(M) Polit Bureau member and CITU general secretary Tapan Sen said the Centre has handed over Air India in a platter. “It is an absolute surrender as part of the Monetisation Pipeline. Just a part of the liability will come on Tata. Air India has huge assets worth more than ₹1 lakh crore. The liability started with the purchase of aircrafts without due diligence from a particular company. The government is responsible for Air India’s problems and now they are gifting it to Tatas for almost free-of-cost. The money they are paying is nothing compared to the assets Air India has in India and abroad,” Sen said. He said the Centre has not given any assurance to hundreds of workers in the national carrier.
BMS general secretary Binoy Kumar Sinha said the Centre should ensure that the change in ownership will not impact the workers. “We are not worried about the change in ownership. But about the job, wage and social security of the workers. The government should ensure that the new owners will not hamper these three basic points,” Sinha said.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
With the advantage of a US generics market focus wearing off, what is the way forward for Indian Pharma ...
While you should have other liquid investments for emergency, knowing withdrawal rules helps
Here are stocks with higher percentage of pledged shares among NSE 500 companies
However, many features including financial transactions are yet to be launched on the platform
A book that can appeal to today’s contemporary young woman without being overwhelming
Two planes, three pilots and three mechanics was what it took to start Tata Airlines.
Contrary to popular belief, author AS Bhasin reveals how much the Chinese tried to resolve their border issue ...
Virology and epidemiology apart, Spike - a lucid early narrative on Covid-19 - is a goldmine of practical ...
How the classical vocalist got audiences singing to his tune, 30 seconds at a time, is a case study in ...
The FMCG behemoth’s CMD Sanjiv Mehta on how it is using personalisation to change the assortment at every ...
Quick Smart Wash seeks to expand horizons and find new niches in the laundry business
Announces launch of Dentsu gaming
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...