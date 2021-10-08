Trade unions worried over workers’ future

The trade unions have criticised the Centre’s move to handover Air India to Tata Sons. They alleged that the Centre gave away assets worth more than ₹1 lakh crore to the successful bidder for a throwaway price.

Employee organisations such as Indian Pilots’ Guild (IPG), Indian Commercial Pilots’ Association (ICPA), Air Corporations Employees’ Union (ACEU), Air India Aircraft Engineers Association (AIAEA), Air India Employees’ Union (AIEU), All India Service Engineers’ Association (AISEA) and Aviation Industry Employees Guild (AIEG) have unsuccessfully opposed the Centre’s move to privatise Air India.

‘Absolute surrender’

CPI(M) Polit Bureau member and CITU general secretary Tapan Sen said the Centre has handed over Air India in a platter. “It is an absolute surrender as part of the Monetisation Pipeline. Just a part of the liability will come on Tata. Air India has huge assets worth more than ₹1 lakh crore. The liability started with the purchase of aircrafts without due diligence from a particular company. The government is responsible for Air India’s problems and now they are gifting it to Tatas for almost free-of-cost. The money they are paying is nothing compared to the assets Air India has in India and abroad,” Sen said. He said the Centre has not given any assurance to hundreds of workers in the national carrier.

BMS general secretary Binoy Kumar Sinha said the Centre should ensure that the change in ownership will not impact the workers. “We are not worried about the change in ownership. But about the job, wage and social security of the workers. The government should ensure that the new owners will not hamper these three basic points,” Sinha said.