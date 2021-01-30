Traders’ body CAIT objects to USIBC pitching for no further restrictions on FDI in e-commerce

Content creators mean business
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Traders body Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has criticised Washington-based industry lobby group US India Business Council (USIBC) for reportedly proposing that India should not tighten foreign direct investment (FDI) rules for e-commerce further as it could limit e-commerce firms from leveraging their scale.
“The uncalled for intervention of USIBC shows the utter desperation of US-based companies like Amazon and Walmart which are part of this lobby group, as they have understood that their sinister game of controlling and dominating e-commerce and retail trade of India will soon be over and they are trying to block initiative of DPIIT for bringing a new Press Note and e-commerce policy,” according to an official statement circulated by CAIT on Saturday.
CAIT was reacting to media reports on USIBC writing to the Indian government urging it not to make any more material restrictive changes to e-commerce investment rules.
In a letter which CAIT shot off to USIBC chief Nisha Biswal, it said that the body’s intervention was unwarranted and ran against the interest of 85 million traders of India.
The exchanges on India’s e-commerce are taking place amidst speculations that the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) may come up with new FDI specifications for e-commerce putting in place checks such as restricting sellers, in which a foreign e-commerce firm holds an indirect stake, from selling on its platform.
India’s FDI rules allow foreign e-commerce companies to invest in online marketplaces to let other sellers sell their products, but they can’t sell their own wares on the platform.
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Carriers claim that all measures — including pre-flight tests, cabin sanitisation and fresh air inflow — have ...
What filters should you apply when mining for under-the-radar small-cap stocks? Read on to find more
₹1370 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1355134213831395 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff ...
Investors with a short-term horizon can buy the stock of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals at current ...
High valuation, intensely competitive landscape and small cap nature of the stock are key risks.
A virus swept aside 2020 plans to mark the 250th year of the birth of Beethoven. We need the German composer’s ...
The lockdown sent millennials and WFH-ers scurrying to the home chefs and cloud kitchens for their daily ...
Former MLA and farmer leader VM Singh on the violence that followed the January 26 tractor rally, the impasse ...
The birds, locally known as the Garuda, help farmers by killing rats and other farm pests
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...