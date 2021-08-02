Traders body in Kerala seeks legal remedy to open shops on all days

The Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithy (KVVES) and some traders in the State approached the Kerala High Court seeking a directive to the State government to allow them to function on all days instead of Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

In its petition, the Samithi president Raju Apsara and other traders pointed out that experts had opined that the restrictions on the functioning of the shops should be withdrawn to avoid overcrowding during the opening of shops on alternate days. In fact, allowing them to operate on all days would enable customers to shop at their convenient time, limiting crowding about at shops.

The petitioners have given the government an alternative proposal. They pointed out that as many as 11 merchants have committed suicide due to the financial crisis faced by them following the imposition of the restrictions. In fact, shops in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, remained open even during peak periods of Covid-19.

Struggling times

Quoting data from the GST department, the petitioners said that around 20,000 shops and commercial establishments have closed down. Another 20,000 shops have approached for GST cancellation. More than 90 lakh people including merchants, their families, and their employees are struggling to make both ends meet.

Besides, the financial position of the merchants and shop owners is pathetic as two floods in 2018 and 2019 hit them hard, the petitioners added.

The Kerala High Court has adjourned the case to Friday. When the petition came up for hearing, Justice PB Suresh Kumar directed the State government to file a statement in response to a writ petition.