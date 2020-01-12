Traders to observe ‘National Protest Day’ to boycott Jeff Bezos’s visit on January 15

Trader bodies across India are planning to observe ‘ National Protest Day’ on January 15 to boycott the visit of Amazon's Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Jeff Bezos.

"The objective is to apprise the Prime Minister about sinister game and evil design of Amazon business game which has already destroyed business of lakhs of small traders in the country," said the statement issued by CAIT.

“Amazon should make it public that what all they have done so far to empower the existing retailers on their platform. What is the quantum of business these retailers are doing annually since last 5 years. Whether anyone of them is listed as top 20 sellers during last 5 years. The answers to these questions will expose Amazon,” said B C Bhartia, National President, CAIT.

If they could not empower existing retailers on their portal, why they are looking for more retailers. Amazon is trying to create a false propaganda that it is the true friend of traders though it is the worst enemy, he added.

CAIT in association with All India Mobile Retailers Association, All India Consumer Products Distributors Federation are among the trade bodies to participate in the protest.

“Jeff Bezos visit to India is to build a wrong and false narrative that Amazon is empowering small traders of with tremendous growth in their respective business through its e commerce portal. It’s a white lie having no legs to stand,” said Praveen Khandelwal, Secretary General, CAIT.

Bezos will be visiting India on January 15.