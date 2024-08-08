Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Thursday has directed the telecom operators to strictly follow its directions on bulk connections owned by businesses, and they don’t disconnect the entire resources of the company and blacklist the entity too.

The meeting was attended by the Chief Regulatory Officers of Bharti Airtel, BSNL, Quadrant Televentures Ltd, Reliance Jio, Tata Teleservices, Vodafone-Idea and V-Con Mobile & Infra, TRAI said.

“If any entity misuses its SIP/ PRI lines for making spam calls, all the telecom resources of the entity shall be disconnected by its telecom service provider (TSP) and the entity shall be blacklisted by it,” it said.

The sector regulator emphasised the urgent need to take firm action on spammers using `PRI/SIP connections’ for voice calls/Robo calls/Pre-recorded calls “without further delay”.

Call interchange

Session Initiation Protocol/ Primary Rate Interface (SIP/ PRI) are the two methods used to connect businesses to a regional telephone network, and both require a private branch exchange (PBX) equipment for the interchange of the calls.

This information should be shared by the TSP with all other TSPs who will, in turn, disconnect all the telecom resources given by them to that entity and blacklist it for a period of up to two years, TRAI said, adding that “No new telecom resources shall be allocated to it by any TSP during the period of blacklisting”.

The development comes after a day of Anil Kumar Lahoti, Chairman, TRAI making it clear that the regulator will review and strengthen regulations to curb spam calls.

TRAI also decided that with effect from September 1, no message, containing uniform resource locators and Android application package (URLs/ APKs) that are not whitelisted, will be allowed to be delivered.

Further, the technical implementation of entity and telemarketer chain binding for ensuring traceability of the message flow will be completed by the TSPs latest by October 31, it said.

TRAI added that all the TSPs promised to extend full support to TRAI in curbing the menace of spam calls and implement all the directions within the timeframe.

