Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Monday issued a draft to repeal the regulation on quality of service (QoS) of dial-up and leased line Internet access service, 2001, with effect from date of its notification in Official Gazette.

The regulator said there are no dial-up subscribers now and high-speed broadband services are being provided through optical fibres, wireless technologies such as 4G.

“In view of the existence of no dial up subscribers, availability of high-speed broadband services in wireline as well as wireless segment and leased line service being service level agreement based service between two contracting parties, the regulation on QoS of dial-up and leased line Internet access service, 2001, appears to be no more relevant in the present context,” it said in the draft notification.

TRAI sought comments on the draft by April 17.

QoS regulations

The regulation on quality of service of dial-up and leased line Internet access service, 2001, was notified with the primary aim of specifying the QoS benchmarks to be achieved by the service providers, ensure customer satisfaction with the network performance and to protect the interests of subscribers of the Internet service.

These regulations were issued when the dial up service was the only service available for accessing low-speed Internet. With the passage of the time, the telecommunication networks both wireline as well as wireless have evolved to offer high-speed broadband service on xDSL, FTTH and LTE, technologies.

Further, none of the service providers are reporting any subscriber for dial-up service. Only BSNL was reporting the dial-up subscribers until March 2021 and afterwards it was also not reporting any dial up subscribers, TRAI added.