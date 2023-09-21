The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has sought views from stakeholders on the issues that should be considered in the formulation of the proposed national broadcasting policy. This comes after the Information and Broadcasting Minister has asked for the regulator to give its “considered inputs” for the formulation of the policy.

“In its letter, MIB has mentioned that the Broadcast Policy needs to identify the vision of a functional, vibrant, and resilient broadcasting sector that can project India’s diverse culture and rich heritage and help India’s transition to a digital and empowered economy. The National Broadcasting Policy, stipulating the vision, mission, strategies, and action points, could set the tone for the planned development and growth of the broadcasting sector in the country in the era of new and emerging technologies,” it stated.

In this regard, TRAI said it is doing “pre-consultation with all the stakeholders to elicit the issues“ that are required to be considered for the policy. It has invited comments by October 10 for the same.

In the pre-consultation paper, TRAI has asked stakeholders to give their views on various aspects related to public service broadcasting, such as content priority, mandatory sharing of TV programmes, and enhancing global reach. It has also sought views on satellite broadcasting, terrestrial broadcasting, radio broadcasting, print media, and digital media. It has also asked for input on the promotion of local content, issues concerning piracy and content security, convergence,specific regulatory authority for broadcasting, the role of broadcasting during disasters, audience measurement systems, and technology innovation and standardisation.

Small-range FM Radio Broadcasting

In a separate statement, the regulator released its recommendations for ‘Low Power Small Range FM Radio Broadcasting’. This is primarily used to transmit movie audio to viewers in a drive-in theatre setting, run hospital-related radio services or in amusement parks, or provide commentary for local events such as air shows and sports events.

TRAI has recommended the introduction of a new category of service providers for the provision of low-power, small-range FM radio. It added that individuals and companies should be allowed to hold licenses or registrations to provide such services. ”Political Parties and their affiliate organisations (including students, women’s, trade unions, and other wings affiliated with these parties) or a company controlled by or associated with a political body” should not be considered eligible for license or registration of low-power small-range FM radio broadcasting.

“Frequency for low-power small-range FM broadcasting should be assigned administratively by WPC through an online portal within two days of submitting the application.The maximum permissible transmission range should be 500 meters. The maximum permissible transmission power should be 1 watt for low-power small-range FM broadcasting,” it added.