Train services partially resume in Kashmir valley

After remaining suspended for 11 months due to Covid-19, train services partially resumed in Kashmir valley on Banihal-Baramulla section from Monday.

“Initially two services will be run, from Baramulla towards Banihal at 09:10 am and from Banihal towards Baramulla at 11:25 am,” stated a Northern Railway official. The service connects Banihal, Hillar Sahababad Halt, Quazigund, Sadura, Anantnag, Bijbiara, Panjgam, Awantipura, Kakapore, Pampora, Sri Nagar, Pattan and Hamre, added an official.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted about this on late Saturday night.

The train in Kashmir valley is not yet connected to India’s remaining railway network through rail tracks. It will be connected to the rest of India’s rail map after the bridge on Chenab river, a challenging project, is built connecting Katra (in Jammu) and Banihal.

Meanwhile, Northern Railways has also announced that it will start unreserved mail and express trains connecting Pathankot-Udhampur, Jalandhar-Firozpur Cantt among other trains from Monday, with some trains expected to start from Tuesday.