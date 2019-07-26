News

Training on Agri-EXIM procedure

The Directorate of Agribusiness Development at the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University here is conducting a 5-day training programme on agriculture imports and exports. The training is scheduled between August 19 and 23 at the Directorate of Agribusiness Development. It will focus on export-import procedures, sourcing, marketing and other related areas. The programme is open to graduates, including final year students.

