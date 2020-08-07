Transerve Technologies, IIHS team up for treatment of septage

ASUS launches ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 in India, adds new Zenbooks and Vivobooks
ASUS, on Thursday, announced the launch of its new ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) laptop, the Zephyrus G14 in ...
Civic technology firm Transerve Technologies, which specialises in geo-spatial technology, has joined hands with the Indian Institute for Human Settlements (IIHS) for co-treatment of fecal sludge and septage at sewage treatment plants (STPs) and also standalone fecal sludge treatment plants (FSTPs) to support a cluster of urban local bodies (ULBs) in Tamil Nadu.
IIHS is a lead partner of Technical Support Unit, which provides advisory support to various ULBs in Tamil Nadu by implementing Fecal Sludge and Septage Management (FSSM), says a press release.
Under the agreement, Transerve Technologies will develop a web- and mobile-based platform using Transerve Online Stack (TOS) to streamline the de-sludging process and will provide technical hand-holding to IIHS and other state agencies/departments to maintain and operate the system.
TOS Fecal Sludge Management has been designed to manage the stack of geo-spatial layers on web platform and analyse the data contained in layers. In the initial stage, this portal/app will focus on bulk generators such as community toilets, institutions, etc., which will be later expanded to households. This portal will work on GPS location in an API interface using data analytics to track the activity.
The mobile app developed by Transerve Technologies will focus on record-keeping of fecal sludge and septage received at the disposal facility/FSTPs/STPs and de-sludging operator to record/tag source of collection where de-sludging is being carried out to ensure that the collected waste is safely disposed. It will receive and service de-sludging requests from the ULBs or citizens routed through the ULB in a time-bound manner.
The centralised web portal will have a dashboard for each ULB on de-sludging activities right from the source of septage to disposal facility usage trends in a spatial view, the release said.
ends
ASUS, on Thursday, announced the launch of its new ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) laptop, the Zephyrus G14 in ...
Will be the most expensive supercar on our roads, if one does make it here
Its Indian arm, TKM, is ushering in changes at work and dealerships
The true wireless earbuds sibling to the world’s favourite headphones are finally in India and they compete ...
The one-off resolution of stressed personal loans will be available to borrowers repaying their loans ...
There is a unique advantage in going for critical illness policies of general insurers, and that is ...
The stock of REC gained 5 per cent with above average volume on Thursday, rebounding from a key support level ...
₹1040 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1026101010551070 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff ...
A new Covid-19 lab at the University of Mumbai is helping people grapple with the angst of social disruptions ...
Durian, the smelly fruit that comes in many varieties, demands attention and reaction from everyone around it
A student pays tribute to theatre legend Ebrahim Alkazi, who died in New Delhi on Tuesday
As a stubborn virus sucks laughter out of our lives, BLink's special issue pens an ode to humour. Catch the ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FMCG companies have innovated with products, pricing and supply chain to stay relevant
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...