Transerve Technologies, IIHS team up for treatment of septage

Civic technology firm Transerve Technologies, which specialises in geo-spatial technology, has joined hands with the Indian Institute for Human Settlements (IIHS) for co-treatment of fecal sludge and septage at sewage treatment plants (STPs) and also standalone fecal sludge treatment plants (FSTPs) to support a cluster of urban local bodies (ULBs) in Tamil Nadu.

IIHS is a lead partner of Technical Support Unit, which provides advisory support to various ULBs in Tamil Nadu by implementing Fecal Sludge and Septage Management (FSSM), says a press release.

Under the agreement, Transerve Technologies will develop a web- and mobile-based platform using Transerve Online Stack (TOS) to streamline the de-sludging process and will provide technical hand-holding to IIHS and other state agencies/departments to maintain and operate the system.

Record keeping

TOS Fecal Sludge Management has been designed to manage the stack of geo-spatial layers on web platform and analyse the data contained in layers. In the initial stage, this portal/app will focus on bulk generators such as community toilets, institutions, etc., which will be later expanded to households. This portal will work on GPS location in an API interface using data analytics to track the activity.

The mobile app developed by Transerve Technologies will focus on record-keeping of fecal sludge and septage received at the disposal facility/FSTPs/STPs and de-sludging operator to record/tag source of collection where de-sludging is being carried out to ensure that the collected waste is safely disposed. It will receive and service de-sludging requests from the ULBs or citizens routed through the ULB in a time-bound manner.

The centralised web portal will have a dashboard for each ULB on de-sludging activities right from the source of septage to disposal facility usage trends in a spatial view, the release said.

