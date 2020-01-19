Travel communities, apps help Indians plan vacations better

Quick takes
Can travel apps and online travel communities help provide travellers with insider information about lesser-known destinations?
“With technology developing at the speed of light, it would no doubt inspire travel and travellers in 2020,” notes a study by Booking.com.
The study has revealed that 77 per cent of Indian travellers connect with online travel communities to get insider information into lesser-known destinations, in their search for something different. A majority of the respondents have categorically stated that social and online media had introduced them to a variety of places that they were unfamiliar with but keen to visit.
The findings further revealed that apart from inspiring travellers to look at destinations beyond ordinary, tech played a greater role in improving and enhancing travel experience. More than 80 per cent of the respondents seemed to agree that travel apps made it easier to find new things to do in such places as opposed to a travel guide.
From search engines to social media, tech is becoming the key to travel itineraries, opening up a world of new opportunities for global travellers.
Commenting on the study, Ritu Mehrotra, Country Manager — India, Sri Lanka and Maldives, at Booking.com, said the company foresees travel becoming more and more sustainable and technologically-advanced in the years to come. “It is further aided by enhanced services and offerings that enable the modern day inquisitive travellers experience the world. From catering to lesser-known destinations, to customised travel recommendations, we want to ensure that travellers have the most diverse selection of places to stay as we help plan their travel in 2020 and beyond.”
