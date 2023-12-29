The centre, in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India, has decided to issue Treasury Bills worth ₹3.93-lakh crore during the quarter ending March 2024. The first auction in this regard in the new year will happen on January 3 for a total of ₹27,000 crore according to the the calendar for issuance of Treasury Bills issued by the RBI on Friday.

“The Reserve Bank of India, in consultation with the Government of India, will have the flexibility to modify the notified amount and timing for auction of Treasury Bills depending upon the requirements of the Government of India, evolving market conditions and other relevant factors, after giving due notice to the market,” RBI said. There are three Treasury Bills having maturity periods of 91 days, 182 days, and 364 days for auction

In September, the centre had announced decision to borrow ₹6.55-lakh crore through dated securities during October- March period, including ₹20,000 crore through issuance of Sovereign Green Bonds (SGrBs).

The Reserve Bank of India, in consultation with the State governments/Union Territories (UTs), announced that the quantum of total market borrowings by the State governments/UTs for the quarter January – March 2024, is expected to be ₹4.13-lakh crore.