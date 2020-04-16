Treat contributions to Chief Minister’s Relief Fund as CSR, West Bengal FM Amit Mitra tells Centre

The West Bengal government has urged the Centre to allow contributions made to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund or any dedicated Covid-19 fund to qualify as CSR expenditure for businesses.

In a letter to the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the West Bengal Finance Minister Amit Mitra said that a huge confusion has arisen among businesses after the Corporate Affairs Ministry (MCA) had on April 10 in a circular (FAQs on CSR) said that contributions to Chief Minister’s Relief Fund or the funds set up specifically by the State for Covid-19 relief do not qualify for CSR.

West Bengal had set up the West Bengal State Emergency Relief Fund under the overall umbrella of the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, exclusively for the purpose of combating Covid-19.

He said that MCA’s stand would severely jeopardise the State’s effort to raise funds for fighting the pandemic.

Mitra also pointed out that the MCA had in its March 23 circular clearly stated that “spending of CSR funds for Covid-19 is eligible CSR activity. Therefore we were confident that contributions to the Fund will qualify as CSR activity for businesses.”

The letter also said that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had already raised the issue with Prime Minister during the video conference on April 11.