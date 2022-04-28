Trends opens six new stores in Kerala

Trends, the apparel and accessories specialty chain of Reliance Retail, has opened six new stores in Kerala at Kottiyam in Kollam; Nooranad in Alappuzha; Beypore in Kozhikode; and Kuttipuram, Ponnani and Edavannapara in Malappuram districts.

The new stores boast modern looks and ambience and feature a range of quality fashion merchandise relevant to consumers in the region and at affordable prices, a company spokesman said here. Customers can look forward to a uniquely special shopping experience looking for trendy women’s wear, men’s wear, kids wear and fashion accessories.

Inaugural offer

The Trends store in Kottiyam is spread over 8,880 sq ft of space; at Nooranad, 7,150 sq ft; at Beypore, 5,538 sq ft; at Kuttipuram, 7,180 sq ft; at Ponnani, 6,500 sq ft; and at Edavannapara, 6,840 sq ft of space. The inaugural offer includes a gift of ₹199 for purchases worth ₹3,499 and a gift and coupon worth Rs 3,000 on purchases of ₹2,999.