Bengaluru-based manufacturer of medium and heavy trucks, Tresa Motors on Monday has unveiled its first electric truck, the Model V0.1, built on its Axial Flux Motor Platform: FLUX350. The company will officially launch the electric truck in the current quarter and announce the price also.

Designed for the global market, this development stands as a testament to Tresa’s unwavering commitment to innovation and its vision for a future driven by sustainable transportation solution, the company said.

“The journey to the official launch of Tresa’ Model V0.1 and the development of our Axial Flux Motor platform has been nothing short of extraordinary...I have the backing of some of the industry’s most revered and experienced people who have joined Tresa’s team to accelerate its journey! All in all the team at Tresa has made and manufactured more than 200 different kinds of trucks in their careers (in India, Germany, the US, and Japan), and have sold two-million plus units in the past,” Rohan Shravan, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Tresa Motors said.

Need for clean fuel

Currently, India has a fleet of 2.8 million trucks, contributing to 60 per cent of emissions, highlighting the urgent needs for zero emissions medium and heavy trucks. With the upcoming vehicle scrappage policy in 2024 and increasing fuel costs, the time is ripe for a shift towards medium and heavy electric trucks, he said.

Tresa Motors aims to spearhead this transition by providing safe, innovative and eco-friendly alternatives to traditional diesel trucks, with lowest total cost of ownership. Tresa Motors strives to transition India’s 2.8 million trucks to electric, one at a time, he added.