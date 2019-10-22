Tribals around Statue of Unity protest govt apathy

Can’t find? Tile it
An innovative bluetooth tracker to help and find precious things like handbag, specs, keys and much more
A group of activists from Kevadia and villages around the Sardar Sarovar Dam is set to protest during the upcoming visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to mark the first anniversary of the Statue of Unity.
The activists include tribal farmers and cattle rearers from six villages around Kevadia. They allege that the government destroyed their conventional livelihood and is not keeping its promise to provide them with alternative employment.
Punabhai Tadvi, a village leader, complained of government apathy towards their livelihood and said the State is not creating an opportunity to earn a living. “They (the government) liked our land, so they came to us asking for it. But they don’t like us, because we are detained every time the Prime Minister visits the place. We are asking only for our rights for a better living. Should we not be a part of the development that he is portraying?” Tadvi said addressing the media here on Tuesday.
It is alleged that about 5,000 tribals in six villages —- Kevadia, Limbdi, Gora, Kothi, Navagam and Vagadia — are- being ‘displaced’ to accommodate tourism facilities.
The land in these villages was acquired for the Sardar Sarovar Dam Project, which was subsequently shifted upstream.
“Today, the same land is being used for Shreshtha Bharat Bhavan and tourism-related projects in gross violation of Section 24 of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Resettlement and Rehabilitation Act. Consequently, people are facing the threat of summary eviction. It is important to note that the High Court has ordered status quo in the matter,” said a statement by the activists, led by Sureshbhai Mehta, a former Chief Minister of Gujarat. The 72 villages around Garudeshwar taluka at Sardar Sarovar Dam are covered by Schedule-V and therefore subject to PESA (Panchyats Extension to Scheduled Area) Act, where the government cannot be anything without the consent of the gram sabha (village-level administrative unit). Yet, tribal farmers, animals, life and livelihood have been dislocated, it added.
“The government had promised them compensation and alternative employment. For the same, they were promised training as tourist guides, for housekeeping, security and attendants. It was promised that for every tribal losing a land, seven would get a job. It hasn’t happened and they feel cheated,” said Mehta.
An innovative bluetooth tracker to help and find precious things like handbag, specs, keys and much more
A multi-pronged attack is needed on pollution generated from different quarters if air quality has to improve ...
MapmyIndia designs tech solutions to address the anxiety of EV drivers
How local municipalities in the country are being helped to become low-carbon, resource-efficient and ...
The past year has been quite torrid for investors, with slowing growth, geo-political tensions and problems in ...
Future Generali India’s Anup Rau sees big opportunity in under-penetration of the sector
What are ‘guaranteed’ and ‘non-guaranteed’ benefits in a life insurance policy? Also, is there any difference ...
The rupee after testing a key resistance on Friday could not appreciate further against the dollar but managed ...
Indians are known to groan at the word history. However, a budding group of authors is hoping to change that ...
The Catsville Le Café in Hauz Khas village, run by former software consultant Minty Sodhi, makes room for the ...
This year’s Man Booker Prize was split between Margaret Atwood and Bernardine Evaristo. A closer look at the ...
Through her fictional characters in her debut book Looking for Miss Sargam, Shubha Mudgal tunes right into all ...
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...
Farmers’ groups raise concerns over cotton crop, rural incomes and cost of clearing stubble
But Amog Gurave’s experience shows that wider adoption requires measured steps, not a rapid govt push
Speaking to BusinessLine , Subhash Palekar, father of ZBNF, rebuts every criticism