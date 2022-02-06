Tributes pour in as ‘Nightingale of India,’ Lata Mangeshkar passes away at 92

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away in Mumbai at the age of 92 on Sunday. Christened as the ‘Nightingale of India’ and fondly called ‘Lata Didi’ by many, the legendary singer and composer was considered one of the most influential singers of India.

Mangeshkar died of multiple organ failure on the morning of February 6, after contracting Covid-19 and undergoing treatment at the Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai, India. She had been admitted to the Breach Candy hospital in the beginning of January after contracting Covid-19 and pneumonia. She had been responding well to the treatments later and was taken off invasive ventilator.

However, her health deteriorated earlier on Saturday. She was visited in the hospital by MNS President Raj Thackeray, NCP MP Supriya Sule, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s wife Rashmi and her sister Asha Bhosle, brother Hridaynath Mangeshkar.

As India lost one of its most melodious voices, tributes began pouring in for the Nightingale of India.

“I am anguished beyond words. The kind and caring Lata Didi has left us. She leaves a void in our nation that cannot be filled. The coming generations will remember her as a stalwart of Indian culture, whose melodious voice had an unparalleled ability to mesmerise people,” wrote Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter.

“Lata Didi’s songs brought out a variety of emotions. She closely witnessed the transitions of the Indian film world for decades. Beyond films, she was always passionate about India’s growth. She always wanted to see a strong and developed India,” he wrote.

“I consider it my honour that I have always received immense affection from Lata Didi. My interactions with her will remain unforgettable. I grieve with my fellow Indians on the passing away of Lata Didi. Spoke to her family and expressed condolences. Om Shanti,” he added.

“Extremely saddened to learn about the unfortunate demise of veteran singer, Bharat Ratna #LataMangeshkar Ji. Our prayers to God for the departed soul & to provide strength to the bereaved family. Her songs will echo in the hearts of music lovers till eternity. Om Shanti,” read a tweet from the official Ministry of Culture- Government of India account.

The legendary singer will be given a state funeral. The public darshan is set to be held in Mumbai’s Shivaji Park.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray has instructed to cremate Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar in a state funeral, according to a tweet from the CMO’s official Twitter account.

The singer was born in 1929 in Madhya Pradesh and was the eldest daughter of Deenanath Mangeshkar, a Marathi and Konkani musician and his wife Shevanti.

In a career spanning nearly eight decades, she has recorded songs in over 36 Indian languages and few foreign languages. She primarily lent her voice to songs in Hindi and Marathi.

She was mentored by Master Vinayak, a filmmaker of the 1930s after moving to Mumbai and Ghulam Haider. She had then nurtured a special relationship with composer Madan Mohan, with whom she went on to deliver some of her most memorable songs.

She had also given several hits as part of her collaboration with Yash Chopra including Kabhi Kabhie, Silsila and Dil Toh Pagal Hai. She had also worked with Aditya Chopra, Yash Chopra’s son on Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaayenge.

The singer has also composed has music for films including Ram Ram Pavhana (1960), Mohityanchi Manjula (1963), Maratha Tituka Melvava (1964), Sadhi Manase (1965) and Tambadi Mati (1969).

Apart from being a singer and a music director, she has also produced a few films such as Vaadal, Jhaanjhar, Kanchan Ganga and Lekin.

From politicians, musicians to the Bollywood fraternity, fans and celebrities alike mourned her loss.

“Deeply saddened by the news of @mangeshkarlata Ji’s passing away. She leaves behind a huge legacy of songs which will be treasured for generations to come.May her soul rest in peace. Condolences to the family. #NightingaleofIndia #LataMangeshkar,” tweeted film producer Boney Kapoor at the news of her passing.

“Nightingale of India, one of the greatest Legends #Lata Didi is no more.HeartbrokenThe vacuum due to this colossal loss can never be filled. She lived an extraordinary life.Her Music lives on & will continue to cast a spell until Music is there! Rest in Peace,” wrote actor Chiranjeevi Konidela.

“She sounded like an angel and now she becomes one.Rest in peace Lata Didi. Everlasting Peace,” said actor Boman Irani.

“R.I.p #LataMangeshkar ji

You will always be India’s pride and your voice will always be part of our lives and homes forever and ever…End of an Era,” said Genelia Deshmukh.

“A very sad day and a huge loss for all of us, her fans. Your contribution will live on forever ma’am. My condolences to the family and all her fans across the world. Om Shanti,” tweeted Bhumi Pednekar.

“The Nightingale of India ,a voice which has resonated with, brought joy and happiness to millions around the world leaves. Heartfelt Condolences to her family and fans. Om Shanti,” cricketer Virendar Sehwag wrote.

“There will never be another Lata Didi. End of an era as a Nightingale and jewel of India, Bharat Ratna #LataMangeshkar ji leaves her mortal body, but she will live on in the hearts of generations to come through her soul stirring music. May her soul attain Sadgati. Om Shanti,” tweeted former cricketer Venkatesh Prasad.

“In grief. In agony. One of the greatest Indians has left us. Thank you for the songs, the memories, the pride we felt because of you,” said Harsha Bhogle.

In her vast career, the legendary singer has received several accolades and honors including India’s highest civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna, awarded in 2001, in recognition of her contribution to the country. She was only the second vocalist, after M S Subbulakshmi, to be conferred with this honour.

In 1987, she received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. France conferred its highest civilian award, the Officer of the Legion of Honour, on her in 2007.

She had received three National Film Awards, 15 Bengal Film Journalists’ Association Awards, four Filmfare Best Female Playback Awards, two Filmfare Special Awards, Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award, among others. She became the first Indian to perform at the Royal Albert Hall, London in 1974.

Mangeshkar was the eldest of four siblings- Meena Khadikar, Asha Bhosle, Usha Mangeshkar and Hridaynath Mangeshkar.