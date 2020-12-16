Trinamool Congress leader Suvendu Adhikari resigns as MLA

Creative Stage V2: Setting the scene with elegant simplicity
Dissident Trinamool Congress leader Suvendu Adhikari has quit as party MLA. The move comes days after he stepped down from his Cabinet berth.
Seen as one of the most prominent leaders of the party, he had been the state’s transport minister.
Adhikari, once a key lieutenant of party supremo Mamata Banerjee, had been hailed as a “hero” during the party’s anti-land acquisition movement in Nandigram. The movement had shot Banerjee to the national limelight and paved the way for the end of Marxist rule in West Bengal.
He had subsequently been put in-charge of other important districts where Trinamool wanted to make in-roads that include the Paschim Medinipur - a one-time Left bastion - and Murshidabad, a Congress stronghold.
While Adhikari has still kept political observers and his party guessing over his next move, there are strong rumours of him switching over to the saffron camp.
“There are people who have made money at the cost of the party and are now playing the victim. These leaders are either afraid of BJP or are poor performers. Trinamool cannot keep accommodating everybody,” the Chief Minister said earlier in the day without naming anyone. “Some people join the party during good times. They leave the party during tough times. These people do not matter to the party. Principles do not change,” she added.
Meanwhile, reacting to the development, Mukul Roy, National Vice President, BJP, said his party was ready to welcome Adhikari. “He has moved up the political ladder with the support of the people. We are ready to welcome him to our party,” he said. Roy, one of the founders of Trinamool had joined BJP after an acrimonious fallout with Banerjee.
Despite being amongst the most prominent leaders in the Trinamool during its rise to power in the 2010-11 period, Adhikari had been over the years being allegedly sidelined.
The leader’s vice-like grip over local politics and happenings in the districts of Purba Medinipur and Paschim Medinipur is well-known in political circles.
Adhikari had stopped attending Cabinet meetings and was also organising several “non-political gatherings and rallies” at his constituency and adjoining areas in the district of Purba Medinipur.
Political observers say Adhikari is the only leader after the party supremo to have a “mass-base”. Apparently, Mamata Banerjee in a bid to mend fences had also reached out to the dissident leader over the last few days.
Adhikari on his part has kept his cards close to his chest. He is said to meet and be in touch with other dissident Trinamool leaders.
The former Minister has also written to Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar seeking his intervention so that police and administration are dissuaded from filing criminal cases against him due to political vendetta.
